Call to wrong Dover leads 911 dispatchers in Delaware to organize international rescue

Dispatchers in Dover, Delaware took the call as if it was local, getting the coordinates for the boat and contacting the French coast guard.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Emergency dispatchers in Delaware helped organize an international rescue after someone called the wrong Dover.

A man in Albania had called about his brother's sinking boat back on August 27. He had searched "Dover Police Department" and clicked on the first website that popped up.

That first link led him to the Dover Police Department in Delaware, however, his brother's sinking boat was all the way off the coast of Dover, England.

Thanks to their efforts, everyone on the boat was safely rescued.