Car crashes into Temple's School of Podiatry in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A car crashed almost completely inside Temple University's School of Podiatry in Philadelphia's Chinatown section.

It happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on 8th and Race streets.

Luckily, no injuries were reported but the building is clearly in need of substantial repairs.

Temple expects to know Friday how much that will cost.

University officials said they expect minimal disruption to school operations.

The cause of the crash is still being determined.