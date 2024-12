Chester crossing guards surprised with impromptu performance from children's choir

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Call it the "high note" treatment.

The Chester Children's Chorus hit all the right notes when they surprised three Chester crossing guards.

The impromptu holiday performance is part of the family safety app, Life360's, campaigns to celebrate the unsung heroes of the crosswalk.

