Officials say at least 30 shots were fired in a deadly shooting in Chester.

2 dead, 2 injured in quadruple shooting in Chester

2 dead, 2 injured in quadruple shooting in Chester

2 dead, 2 injured in quadruple shooting in Chester

2 dead, 2 injured in quadruple shooting in Chester

2 dead, 2 injured in quadruple shooting in Chester

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting out of Delaware County.

Officials say at least 30 shots were fired in a deadly shooting in Chester.

It happened at the intersection of Butler and Concord streets around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say four people were shot.

One victim died at the scene.

Another was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Two other men showed up at the hospital, both shot in the arm.

Those two men are expected to be okay.

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the shooting.