NJ father sentenced to 25 years in death of 6-year-old son

Authorities say video showed Christopher Gregor placing his son on a fast-moving treadmill and him falling several times.

STAFFORD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey judge sentenced an Ocean County father to 25 years behind bars in connection with the death of his 6-year-old son.

Authorities say video showed Christopher Gregor placing his son Corey on a fast-moving treadmill and him falling several times back on March 20, 2021.

IMAGE: Christopher Gregor seen in court on May 31, 2024, after being convicted of aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Thirteen days later, officers responded to the Southern Ocean Medical Center in reference to the death of the boy.

A post-mortem examination determined the boy sustained injuries due to blunt force trauma.

Police initially charged Gregor with endangering the welfare of a child on July 7, 2021.

The boy's death was later determined to be a homicide, which brought charges of murder against the father nearly a year after the boy died.

While he was later acquitted on the murder charge, a jury did find him guilty of aggravated manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child on May 31, 2024.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Gregor to 20 years for aggravated manslaughter and 5 years for endangering the welfare of a child. Both sentences run consecutively.

Due to the No Early Release Act, Gregor will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility.

"Christopher Gregor will spend the rest of his days here on earth knowing that he caused the death of his son Corey. While nothing can bring this precious child back to his family, I hope that today's sentence brings some sense of closure for those who knew and loved Corey. At long last, justice for Corey has been accomplished," Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer stated.