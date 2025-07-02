City workers fill the gap as blue-collar Philadelphia union continues to strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The strike by thousands of blue-collar Philadelphia city workers entered its second day on Wednesday, and the walkout is already having a visible impact.

City employees who are not part of the District Council 33 union are now tasked with cleaning up mounds of trash at dump sites across Philadelphia.

It only took one day for a dumpster at 18th and Catharine streets to overflow as people tossed trash bags on top, on the sidewalk and in the street.

"Trying to pick up garbage that falls on the street and throw it in the bin," said one neighbor. "I threw my back out throwing in a lot last night. It's just crazy."

Mayor Cherelle Parker is asking residents to drop off trash at temporary dump sites on their normal trash day.

The mayor's office is trying to keep up by providing modified services after trash collectors walked off the job.

"I hope they settle the union discussions quickly," said neighbor Theos McKinney.

Action News has learned that some of the city employees left working are trainees who are not yet part of the union.

Others work for the Community Life Improvement Program (CLIP), where crews typically assist with neighborhood cleanup across the city.

Some of them were back to work early Wednesday after working 16 hours Tuesday, clearing out what is becoming a constant cycle of trash.

"There's a gentleman that arrived while they were loading and dropped off his trash, so I feel like people are going to attempt to put it up there, although it's quite high," said neighbor Eva Alminana. "I don't know how the average person gets their trash into that big dumpster."

The Action Cam was there as crews moved the full dumpster off Catharine Street to make way for another to replace it.

The dumpster a couple of miles away by Marconi Plaza also overflowed after one day.

"I saw there were some rats scurrying over here," said Giuseppe Mollo of South Philadelphia. "I don't know how long this can last."

Many residents say they hope this is resolved this week before 4th of July festivities.