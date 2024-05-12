Pa. man drives generosity of Montgomery County to those in need with 'The Community Trailer'

Montgomery County community gathers around Pa. man's mission to give back, donating goods to first responders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Zenon Janicki is the owner of the Community Trailer, a humble initiative born out of the pandemic.

This remaining piece of Janicki's party rental equipment is parked around the Collegeville community, where people can donate items at will for a good cause.

"Get the word out on Facebook...we have a nice following. People respond really graciously...And then this turned into the first responders water collection," said Zenon Janicki.

Now that it's getting warmer, Janicki brings donated water and Gatorade to local fire companies so their volunteers don't have to put any of their resources into staying hydrated.

