Community says farewell to Gaudreau brothers during viewing in Delaware County

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Family and friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, the brothers who were killed while bicycling on a road in New Jersey, bid their final farewells on Sunday in Delaware County.

A viewing was held at the D'Anjolell Memorial Home in Broomall, Pennsylvania.

Johnny and Matthew were killed on August 29 in Salem County by a suspected drunk driver, according to police.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were honored with a vigil at Gloucester Catholic High School on Friday night.

During the viewing, those who gathered to pay their respects spoke about the brothers and their impact on the community.

Johnny, a star hockey player and a fan favorite across the NHL, was remembered for his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Some also mentioned the tragic timing of the fatal crash, as the brothers were back in the area for their sister's wedding.

"That adds to the heartache and tragedy. It shows that one individual, stupid action not only affects these two individuals but their family, their sister, and people here to attend that wedding," one person stated.

A funeral mass for the Gaudreau brothers will be held on Monday at St. Mary Magadalene's Church in Media, Pennsylvania.

The driver involved in the crash, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, remains behind bars and is awaiting his next hearing.