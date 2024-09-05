Detention hearing delayed for driver accused in DUI crash that killed Gaudreau brothers in NJ

Sean Higgins is accused of driving drunk when he hit the Gaudreau brothers while they were cycling last week.

SALEM COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The man charged in the deadly crash that killed Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau appeared briefly before a judge via live stream Thursday morning.

The pretrial hearing for 43-year-old Sean Higgins was adjourned until next Friday to allow more time for his defense and the state to provide the court with additional documentation.

New Jersey State Police accuse Higgins of driving drunk in Salem County, New Jersey last week when he hit the Gaudreau brothers while they were cycling.

The two were home for their sister's wedding, which was to take place the next day.

The Columbus Blue Jackets held a vigil Wednesday night to remember Johnny, who was a star player and a fan favorite across the NHL.

The Calgary Flames, where both the brothers previously played, also held a vigil.

Gloucester Catholic, where they both went to high school, will have an event of its own on Friday.

