Tuesday, April 1, 2025 5:41PM
Construction begins on Roxborough Avenue Stairway Project in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Construction is starting on the Roxborough Avenue Stairway Project.

The stairs between Terrace Street and Boone Street in Philadelphia will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, through October.

The project involves the demolition and removal of the existing stairway.

They will install new supports and stair treads, and also repair the Boone Street retaining wall.

Some road closures will also happen due to the work being done.

