Construction worker dies after being electrocuted, falling off ladder in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A construction worker died on the job Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia's Overbrook neighborhood.

Officials say the 49-year-old man fell off a ladder after he was electrocuted on the 6500 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later.

There is no word yet on the man's identity.

Officials are still investigating this incident.