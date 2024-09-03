Cyclists call for change after Gaudreau brothers killed in New Jersey crash

OLDMANS TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The memorial at the site of last week's fatal crash in Salem County, New Jersey is still growing as people pay their respects in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

Johnny, an NHL star with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Matthew - a hockey coach - were struck by a vehicle Thursday evening and killed while on their bicycles.

The driver, Sean Higgins, told police he had been drinking that night, according to charging documents.

Word spread quickly throughout the local cycling community.

"We check in with everybody else when we hear this. That's how sad it is," said Mike Fraser, owner of Sneakers and Spokes in Woodstown.

He took to social media to start a conversation about how drivers and cyclists interact on the roads after this crash, and another that left a bicyclist dead earlier this summer in Upper Pittsgrove.

"I'm trying to start like a town hall meeting. I've gotten a lot of responses through a Facebook post. And getting ideas. We need ideas," said Fraser.

Lauren Smith, an associate professor focused on sports at Rowan University, was struck by a car two years ago while on her bike.

"A pickup truck cut in front of me. I had a massive concussion, broke three ribs and shattered my collar bone," said Smith, of Pilesgrove.

She's also the director of research at Rowan's Center for Sport Communication and Social Impact.

After last week's fatal crash, she started a research project on cycling safety using a survey. Hundreds have responded so far.

"How is this impacting them as a whole? Are they going to do anything different? Are they going to change their routes? Are they going to add more safety gear?" said Smith.

She added many respondents personally knew someone who has been killed by a motorist in the last few years.

The cyclists we spoke with say they hope to bring their concerns and findings to local leaders and law enforcement.

Assemblyman David Bailey is one of the elected officials in conversations with the folks at Sneakers and Spokes.