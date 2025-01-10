Delaware prepares roadways as another round of snow moves into area overnight Friday

Drivers are reminded to take it slow if you have to be out on the roads overnight and be mindful of slick conditions.

Drivers are reminded to take it slow if you have to be out on the roads overnight and be mindful of slick conditions.

Drivers are reminded to take it slow if you have to be out on the roads overnight and be mindful of slick conditions.

Drivers are reminded to take it slow if you have to be out on the roads overnight and be mindful of slick conditions.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Road crews in Delaware are preparing for another round of snow to move into the region Friday night.

The Action Cam was at the salt yards in Newark, where trucks loaded up ahead of treating the roads.

Action News meteorologists say most areas in the Philadelphia region will see a coating to an inch of snow Friday night into early Saturday morning.

RELATED: Another winter storm is expected, prompting cold weather alerts across US | Will it impact us?

The snow showers are expected to exit around daybreak on Saturday.

DelDOT says pre-treating and brining will be critical as overnight freezing could make conditions worse. They are especially focused on some southern parts of the state that were hit hardest by Monday's winter storm.

Snow covered roads in less than two hours on Monday, with Delaware expected to get the most of it in the tri-state area.

The agency says it will have road crews working overnight as the snow comes down.

Drivers are reminded to take it slow if you have to be out on the roads overnight and be mindful of slick conditions.

AAA recommends having an emergency kit in your vehicle, just in case.

What you should have:

-Extra washer fluid

-A collapsible snow shovel

-Jumper cables

-A snow brush

-Water and snack

-Extra clothes

-Rock salt or kitty litter. You can throw either under your tires to build up a little traction if you get stuck.