The trio face charges of obstruction, hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence.

3 arrested for interfering with investigation into NJ detective's shooting death

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people have been charged with interfering in the investigation into the deadly home invasion of Detective Sergeant Monica Mosely.

31-year-old Jarred Brown of Bridgeton, 32-year-old Richard Willis of Gloucester City and 38-year-old Cyndia Pimental of Paulsboro are behind bars.

The trio face charges of obstruction, hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence.

For the first time, we learned investigators believe there were three armed intruders, who forced their way into Sergeant Mosely's home earlier this month.

The identities of the suspected intruders have been redacted in court records.

Documents also reveal the vehicle used by the alleged intruders on the night of the shooting is a black 2012 Chevy Equinox, registered to Pimentel.

She's accused of driving the SUV from Paulsboro, NJ to a garage in Philadelphia in order to hide from police.

She's not accused of driving the vehicle the night of the murder, but is believed to have had an unknown passenger with her when she disposed of it.

Court records also reveal Sgt. Mosely died of multiple gunshots.

Authorities have said little about the investigation, including whether Mosely was targeted because of her job.

Still no one has been arrested for her actual shooting death.