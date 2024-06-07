This shooting of the dog comes on the heels of at least 6 other incidents in Philadelphia in the past 7 weeks.

Dog shot during what police believe began as a neighbor dispute in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A neighborhood dispute erupted into gunfire in Philadelphia. Police say in the end, a dog was shot.

It happened at 3:30 a.m. on Friday in the 3000 block of North Bambrey Street in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

There were at least two shell casings at the scene.

Police believe the shooter took off from the scene.

Action News is working to find out how the dog is doing.

This shooting of a dog comes on the heels of at least six other incidents in the past seven weeks. However, in the other cases, it was Philadelphia police officers who shot dogs that were attacking people or other animals.

In this case, police were not involved in the shooting and it's not clear yet if the dispute that led to the gunfire had to do with a dog attack or something else.

