Suspect arrested, accused of threatening man in Montgomery County; 8 firearms recovered

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eight firearms, body armor, and narcotics were recovered from a man's place of business following his arrest in Montgomery County on Saturday night.

The incident began just after 6 p.m. on the 3000 block of Walnut Avenue in the North Hills section of Abington Township.

Police responded to the scene for reports of an armed person who had allegedly threatened the 911 caller.

The victim reportedly told police that the suspect, identified as Donte Vaughn, was known to him.

Donte Vaughn

The victim also said Vaughn had been to his residence three times that day.

According to the victim, Vaughn had threatened to "shoot this place up" and threatened a second victim, saying, "I'll stitch you up too."

Vaughn then allegedly left and returned to the victim's house with a black handgun. He then is accused of calling the victim down to the street to fight.

When the victim refused, police say Vaughn left the home again and walked toward his place of business on Mt. Carmel Avenue.

Police then responded to the business, where officers say they located and detained Vaughn, who was positively identified by the victim.

Vaughn was unarmed when he was arrested, authorities say.

When officers returned to the property with a search warrant, police say they recovered eight firearms.

Three of those firearms were ghost guns, one was stolen from another jurisdiction, and one was outfitted with a switch to provide the gun with fully automatic firing, according to investigators.

Police say they also located body armor, several thousand rounds of ammunition, and narcotics.

Vaughn has since been charged with terroristic threats, VUFA, and possession of narcotics.