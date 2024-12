Dozens forced out of their homes after gas leak in Bethlehem, Pa.

A gas leak forced about 30 people in the Lehigh Valley to leave their homes on Christmas Day.

A gas leak forced about 30 people in the Lehigh Valley to leave their homes on Christmas Day.

A gas leak forced about 30 people in the Lehigh Valley to leave their homes on Christmas Day.

A gas leak forced about 30 people in the Lehigh Valley to leave their homes on Christmas Day.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A gas leak forced about 30 people in the Lehigh Valley to leave their homes on Christmas Day.

Crews evacuated the 1100 block of Mechanic Street in Bethlehem.

A temporary shelter opened at Donegan Elementary School, but police say most people were able to stay with family or friends.

Utility company UGI found the source of the leak and is making repairs.

It is unclear when families might be allowed to return home.