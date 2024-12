Driver loses control, crashes into home in Pottstown, Pa.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A driver lost control and crashed into the side of a house in Montgomery County.

The Action Cam was at the scene along the 500 block of Beech Street, near Washington Street, in Pottstown around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a driver and pedestrian were checked at the scene.

They're also checking the foundation of the home to make sure it's safe.

PECO crews were called in because a meter was damaged.

There has been no word yet on what caused the driver to lose control.