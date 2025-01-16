Driver sought for hit-and-run in Bustleton that left woman with traumatic brain injury

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman in Bustleton and then fled the scene.

It happened back on October 8 at the intersection of Bustleton Avenue and Stanwood Street.

The 47-year-old victim was in the crosswalk when she was struck.

Police released new video on Thursday showing the suspect, wearing a red shirt, getting out of his vehicle and pulling the 47-year-old victim out of the street.

However, police say the man took off before officers and medics arrived.

According to investigators, the victim suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Authorities say he was driving a dark gray Honda Civic, possibly 2010 through 2012 model year, with a temporary Pennsylvania tag 469-1731.

The vehicle had a rust spot on the trunk lid and the right front hubcap was missing.

Anyone who recognizes the driver of this vehicle should contact police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

