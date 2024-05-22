Dua Lipa executive produces Hulu series on Camden music scene

Dua Lipa executive produces "Camden," a new docu-series about the corner of London that influenced so many musical icons.

There's a small sliver of London that's brimming with a thriving music scene and gave us some of the biggest rock and pop acts in the world.

"Camden," a new docu-series on Hulu, takes a look at this little London corner and the artists it influenced, including Coldplay, Oasis, Amy Winehouse and Dua Lipa, who serves as executive producer.

Lipa was the first to make the announcement via her Instagram feed and introduce the trailer. In her caption, Lipa says this project is a big full circle moment for her. "Camden will always have a special place in my heart and I'm humbled to share that with some of my absolute musical heroes," she wrote.

The series features stories from Lipa, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher, Questlove, Boy George, Mark Ronson, Nile Rodgers, Little Simz, Yungblud, Pete Doherty and Carl Barat of The Libertines, Suggs from Madness, Black Eyed Peas, Jazzie B from Soul II Soul, Chuck D, Eliza Rose, Lauren Laverne and Sister Bliss from Faithless.

"Camden is so full of life and music," Martin says in the trailer.

See the full trailer above.

"Camden" streams on Hulu May 29.

