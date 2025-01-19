Eagles fans are ready for Sunday's game with expected snow

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - The Philadelphia Eagles take on the LA Rams Sunday, at home.

"Feeling good, feeling good for another Super Bowl, let's go," said Scott Bouwer, from Wilmington, Delaware.

Though there's a potential for several inches of snow in the forecast, fans say they're prepared for whatever the weather.

"It's my first game in the snow, we've been up a number of times to watch the Eagles play, I'm sure it's going to be freezing, but I think with the crowd the energy, and then just having all my layers I'll be fine," said Carla Katz, from Orlando, Florida, adding, "I have a heated vest, I've got hand warmers, layers and a fun tailgate that is planned.

Inside Reading Terminal Market we found many people stocking up on game day food essentials.

"They're loading up on desserts, cookies, sweets, and everybody always wants cheesesteaks," said Cheryl Jones, of Sweet Nina's. Vendors say the crowds were steady ahead of gameday. "It's a good nonstop, it's a lot of people come through the market, but it's hectic, it's a lot of work," said Jones. Many shopping at Reading Terminal say they plan to spend the snowy day inside, watching the birds soar to victory while enjoying their favorite snacks. "Chicken, steak crabs, anything, everything," said Avery Bryant, of Burlington County, New Jersey, adding, "It's always important it's nourishment you don't have to leave the house it's always good."

Outside, street vendors say the snow won't stop their sales.

"I take precautions I might bring some clear plastic or it's birds fans snow or not it can rain if they want it they want and when the buzz is in the air you want something that's green," said Sekou Davis, a Street Vendor.

Fans are confident the Birds are going to win! The game starts at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.