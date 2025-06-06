Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley surprises Philly 2nd-graders live on Good Morning America

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- A second-grade class from Philadelphia got the surprise of a lifetime on Friday during Good Morning America.

The students from MaST II Charter School were given free tickets to an Eagles preseason game, presented by none other than star running back Saquon Barkley!

This surprise was six months in the making.

Action News featured teacher Amber Kiley back in January for her use of Barkley's record-breaking rushing stats to teach math to her students.

It's an Eagles-themed lesson when Miss Amber Kiley and her students use Saquon Barkley's rushing yards to learn about math.

Our friends at Good Morning America stopped by her classroom in the lead-up to Super Bowl LIX, giving Ms. Kiley a chance to show off her unique lessons live on TV.

The kids were also given new Eagles t-shirts for the big game.

Now, Saquon is giving the students a chance to see their math lessons come to life in person.

After the surprise, he talked about being named the cover athlete for this year's Madden NFL video game.

This combo of images provided by EA Sports shows Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on the cover of EA Sports' Madden 26 deluxe edition, left, and standard edition. EA Sports via AP

The cover features his iconic backward hurdle from last season, an unbelievable play that required special effects to recreate for the cover shoot.

"That's when I realized what I did. They asked me to recreate something. You have to be strapped into a harness. It showed me how cool it was and also how dangerous the play was - the reason my mom likes it when my feet stay on the ground!" he said.

Barkley also said history was his favorite subject in school, telling the students that if you study the greats, you become greater.