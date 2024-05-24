2.9 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of New Jersey overnight

Learn more from AccuWeather about what an earthquake is and how it is caused.

Learn more from AccuWeather about what an earthquake is and how it is caused.

Learn more from AccuWeather about what an earthquake is and how it is caused.

Learn more from AccuWeather about what an earthquake is and how it is caused.

GLADSTONE, New Jersey -- The USGS reports a 2.9 magnitude earthquake centered near Gladstone rattled parts of New Jersey early Friday.

More than 670 people reported feeling the quake around 3:50 a.m.

No damage was reported.

RELATED: What is an earthquake? This is what happens when the ground starts to shake

The latest ground shake comes seven weeks after an earthquake centered in northern New Jersey registered a magnitude of 4.8, startling millions of people across the Northeast.

People from Baltimore to Boston, and beyond, reported feeling the ground shake.

That earthquake was the largest in New Jersey's Tri-State area since 1973.