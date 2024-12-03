Ensemble Arts Philly Presents PHILADANCO! Our Voices, Our Choices...This is US! Dec. 6 - 8

Philadanco is celebrating two anniversaries and presenting a quartet of works that lift women's voices.

Philadanco is celebrating two anniversaries and presenting a quartet of works that lift women's voices.

Philadanco is celebrating two anniversaries and presenting a quartet of works that lift women's voices.

Philadanco is celebrating two anniversaries and presenting a quartet of works that lift women's voices.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadanco

Philadanco kicks off its 55th anniversary season in Philadelphia this week with Our Voices, Our Choices...This is US!

"Proud to be here, and glad to be continuing our work here in Philadelphia," says Joan Myers Brown, Founder and Executive Artistic Advisor for Philadanco.

Brown says the company is also celebrating its 25th year at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, now part of Ensemble Arts Philly.

There will be four shows at the Perelman Theater.

"I wanted to bring back the women again," says Brown.

"A lot of times in dance, we are centralizing the male voice," says Tommie-Waheed Evans, Co-Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer for Philadanco.

"We wanted to see women have opinions," says Brown.

"This is our opportunity to really expose our audience, and the city of Philadelphia, to these prominent female choreographers," says Evans.

The program features four choreographers. Evans says they "all come from different backgrounds and different aesthetics."

"The audience can really expect a certain type of diversity in movement," he says.

Audiences will see African dance, ballet, codified modern and jazz within the performances.

Three of the dances are back by popular demand.

"We have Bebe Miller. My Science is the title of her work," says Evans.

"She mainly does what they call contemporary, modern work," says Brown.

"She's really talking about the energies of the bodies connecting and disconnecting," says Evans.

"Dawn Marie Bazemore was one of my dancers," says Brown.

"She's doing a work called Movement for Five, that's based off of the exonerated five from Central Park," says Evans.

And Jawole Willa Jo Zollar returns with her work called By Way of the Funk.

Brown says revisiting work with different dancers brings something new and surprising for audiences to experience.

There is also a world premiere by Martha Nichols.

Evans says besides being a former dancer on the hit show So You Think You Can Dance; Nichols is also an award-winning choreographer.

He calls her work "colorful and exciting."

"You never know what you're gonna get from Philadanco," says Brown. "It's a lot happening on that stage with us."

Ensemble Arts Philly presents PHILADANCO! Our Voices, Our Choices...This is US! December 6 - 8 at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater.

PHILADANCO! Our Voices, Our Choices...This is US!

Link to Tickets at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater