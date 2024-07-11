Fmr. labor leader John Dougherty to be sentenced after conviction for bribery, embezzlement

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Disgraced Philadelphia labor leader John Dougherty will be sentenced Thursday after his second conviction in three years.

The 64-year-old will be sentenced in federal court in Reading, Pa.

Dougherty was found guilty in December 2023 of bribery and embezzlement from his own union, Local 98 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Prosecutors are seeking up to 14 years in prison.

They also want Dougherty to pay more than $2 million in restitution to the union.

Dougherty was also convicted in 2021 for a bribery scheme that took down Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon.