NJ school janitor accused of tainting food with bodily fluids now facing child porn charges

Giovanni Impellizzeri was employed by the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District.

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An elementary school janitor accused of tainting food in South Jersey is now facing child pornography charges.

On Wednesday, Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, of Vineland, was charged with Distribution of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

Authorities say Impellizzeri did not manufacture the child pornography, but it was in his possession and it was distributed to others.

Back on October 31, he was arrested after authorities alleged he contaminated food and utensils with both bleach and bodily fluid.

In one incident, police say Impellizzeri touched his private areas with bread, spit on it, and then put the bread back into a container to be served to students.

During another incident, police say Impellizzeri sprayed bleach into a container of cucumbers with the intent of harming children.

Prosecutors say Impellizzeri did all of this while employed by the school, where he has worked since September 2019.

Authorities believe he tainted the food between October 26 and 30.

The Cumberland County Health Department conducted testing and it was determined Wednesday that Impellizzeri did not pose any health risks.

"Additional tests are pending, and it is possible, but unlikely, that recommendations may change within the next week," the health department said in a statement.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, state police were contacted by school authorities on October 30 after receiving tips about social media posts that allegedly depicted Impellizzeri performing sex acts with what are described as "inanimate objects" at the school.

Impellizzeri is facing charges of aggravated assault and tampering with food in connection with the incidents at Elizabeth Moore School.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge Thursday morning for a detention hearing.

Read the full statement released by the Cumberland County Health Department:

"The Cumberland County Department of Health, in collaboration with the New Jersey Department of Health, has closely reviewed the lab results of the staff member from the Elizabeth F. Moore School to evaluate any potential health risks to those that consumed food at the school. Based upon all available test results and clinical criteria, we have determined that the individual in question is not likely to pose any health risks. Additional tests are pending, and it is possible, but unlikely, that recommendations may change within the next week, however we wanted to provide the most updated information to date. The health and safety of the school community is a priority and additional information and recommendations will be provided as needed."