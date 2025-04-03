FYI Philly | Local bakeries, Broad Street Run and more!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we check out local bakeries, preview the Broad Street Run and more!

Inside Saint Michael's Church in Kensington, Marissa Touch is hard at work in the commercial kitchen for a business she calls Dandelion Bakes. She bakes Italian-inspired pastries, cookies and "weird" cakes.

Dandelion Bakes | Instagram

marissa@dandelionbakes.com | 570.877.7482

Viraj Thomas is turning out more than a half dozen varieties of pizza at Char. He opened the Kensington pizza shop in the middle of last August, falling just weeks shy of his entrepreneurial goals open a restauraunt before his 21st birthday. Most of his pizzas are a thin crust sourdough baked in a brick oven but he does Sicilian style, too. And every two weeks he introduces a new special.

Char | Instagram

310 Master Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

Wednesday-Sunday, 4-9pm

Spotted Horse Provisions is a disabled woman-owned business by Amanda Newman. She makes various artisanal pantry provisions inspired by her world travels and blended heritage. She's bridging cultures and creating hope for other women starting over. All products are available on her website and at farmer's markets around the city.

Spotted Horse Provisions| Instagram| Facebook

The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is Sunday, May 4, and 6abc is proud to be the official broadcast partner for this year's race. The event is a treasured 45 year tradition in Philadelphia, and it's one of the largest, fastest and most popular 10 mile races in the country with more than 40-thousand participants from all over the world.

Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Germantown Historical Society is hosting a solo exhibition called, "Cardboard Genius: The Architectural Marvels of Kambel Smith." Smith is a Germantown artist who calls autism his super power. He works with cardboard and other found items to create intricate replicas of architectural landmarks...working entirely from memory. The exhibit, featuring 11 of his works, is on view through June 29.

Germantown Historical Society | Facebook | Instagram

5501 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19144

Step into The Gallery at 530 Main and you'll see the works of 100 artists featured in the gallery's first ever show called Artists of the Poconos. Visitors can browse or buy the art. The back space of the building is shared with In2You Arts, which offers youth classes in music, art and acting.

Pocono Television Network

530 Main St, Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360

