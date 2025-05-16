FYI Philly | Practice self-care during Mental Health Awareness Month this May

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we sample a new spot for elevated Mexican, check out a new place for a late brunch, and meet a baker making gorgeous desserts as self-therapy. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so we practice self-care.

Bake with Miii is a micro baker mixing classic techniques with Asian flavors. Mi Phong makes Japanese-inspired donuts, French macarons with Korean pastry filling, pandan cakes and a focaccia that is a twist on a Vietnamese street food, topped with lap cheong, a dry-cured meat used in Chinese cuisine.

Bake With Miii

Leeward Studios is transforming wood into works of functional art. Married couple Gina Kim and John Geating work with domestic hardwoods found in Pennsylvania and describe their style aesthetic as simple, leaning towards Shaker and Japanese styles. The furniture is a mix of standalone and built-ins and has residential and commercial clients. They work inside an old carpet factory in Kensington called The Loom and offer local deliveries and shipping across the country. They operate solely by appointment now, but their dream is to one day open a showroom.

Leeward Studios| Instagram

Ama brings elevated Mexican cuisine to Fishtown. The space features an 8-foot wood-fired grill that flavors each menu item. The space features more than 120 seats and a 22-seat bar.

Ama Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

101 West Oxford Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

A converted shed in parking lot opens to reveal botanical playground at Virida. The concept is a shop that offers the floral design delights of Hannah's expertise, and the artisan craft goods of local artists - including Sarah's leather work - as well as vintage home goods, clothing, and more. The space is intended to be a relaxing escape with a countryside vibe. Virida also hosts events that include monthly workshops in a variety of crafts, and the space is also available for private events.

Virida | Instagram

1800 N. American Street

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Thursday-Sunday, 12:00pm-4:00pm

At Muscle and Flow Massage in South Philly, owner and licensed massage therapist Dorinda O'Donnell tells her clients 'a massage is not just a treat, it's a treatment'. With almost two decades in the healing arts and in the medical field, she believes in the health benefits of massage. Her studio has made local publications' "Best Of..." and "Favorites..." lists, and offers a wide variety of services.

Muscle and Flow Massage | Facebook | Instagram

1318 W. Ritner Street

Philadelphia, PA 19148

724-576-2111

Tuesday-Friday, 11am-7:30pm, Saturday 10am-6pm

A former rapper who always dreamed of becoming a celebrity chef began her transformation when she started catering and pop-up events. She officially opened Hittin' Pieces in February utilizing Fair Food Co., a shared kitchen space in Mantua. That's where she creates brunch favorites featuring recipes she learned from her grandmother. The food is available for delivery on all the major delivery platforms, and she operates late night hours.

Hittin' Pieces | Facebook | Instagram

3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia Pa.