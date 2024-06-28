FYI Philly's July To Do List: New spots down the Shore, shopping, Brunch N more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coastal Chateau, Madison Resort Wildwood Crest are two new beach spots down the shore

If you are looking for a beach getaway at the New Jersey shore, we found two new spots preserving a little history.

Coastal Chateau is a boutique hotel in Ocean City, N.J.

The space is one of the island's original properties, originally owned by one of the town's founders.

It has been preserved and restored as a 12-room, 3-villa dog-friendly hotel designed by sisters Alyse and Alexis Scaffidi.

The sisters used to day trip to Ocean City as kids growing up in South Jersey.

Now, they own one of the island's historic properties.

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest has preserved the famous Doo-Wop architecture that has been a longtime staple of the shore town.

Other than the architecture, the rest of the 192-room hotel is brand new.

The beachside resort has a fourth-floor sundeck, two pools, a restaurant and beach service.

The retro architecture is part of the décor with old-school-modern amenities.

Coastal Chateau | Facebook | Instagram

601 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, NJ, United States, New Jersey

Madison Resort Wildwood Crest | Facebook | Instagram

7201 Ocean Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260

Society Hill Hotel reopens after massive makeover

The Society Hill Hotel has sat in the heart of the city's historic district for nearly two centuries.

After a fire gutted the upper floors, longtime friends Brian Linton and Mike Cangi bought the building and set off to meticulously restore it.

The two are the founders of the eco-conscious United by Blue brand, but they sold their flagship Old City store in 2022.

When they saw the Society Hill hotel on the market, they brought on Chef Renee Rowlett, also a United by Blue alum, onboard as executive chef and general manager.

The rooms are a mix of colonial charm and Art Deco design, with queen and king rooms and suites that have bunk beds for families.

The hotel was an oyster bar when it first opened in 1832 so the ground-floor restaurant leans into those roots with a seafood-heavy menu.

There is also pizza, baked in a handmade brick Marra Forni oven.

The pizzas are made with a sourdough starter that, every morning, Chef Renee uses to make fresh bagels.

Pastries are also fresh-baked every morning.

The restaurant has a full bar, and it's open daily to the public, with breakfast starting at 7 a.m.

Chef Renee hopes it will become a community gathering spot with outlets along the restaurant wall so people can plug in and work the day away.

The hotel has a rich history.

Among its uses: a Civil War recruiting center.

In fact, it used to be on the Ghost Tours because, legend holds, a soldier died there.

With the restoration, the new owners are writing its next chapter.

Society Hill Hotel | Instagram | Finding Brotherly Love Restoration Journey

301 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

267-377-4038

Artelo paints a unique picture with new Kennet Sq. boutique hotel

Artelo combines the words 'art' and 'hotel' as the name of a soon-to-open boutique property from Square Roots Collective in Kennett Square.

The 14-room space was a motel years ago and has been completely renovated to include bold and colorful floor-to-ceiling art installations in each room.

The art was crafted onsite, mostly by local artists with notes of homage to Kennett in each drawing.

The hotel opens on July 11 with the public invited to view the rooms, similar to a gallery opening.

Guests can then meet some of the artists at an after-party taking place at The Creamery, an entertainment complex just down the street.

Also known as SRC, the collective sends profits from their businesses - like Artelo and The Creamery - directly back into the Kennett community by funding non-profits in the area.

Beneficiaries include Family Promise and the Kennett Square Police Department.

Artelo | Facebook | Instagram

201 Birch Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

484-730-1268

opens July 11, 2024

Square Roots Collective | Facebook | Instagram

Young entrepreneur building legacy one Brunch N at a time

Naya Campbell has launched a number of businesses before turning 30 with her latest venture Brunch N now open on the edge of Chinatown.

When she says, "I didn't come from a rich family, but I will leave a rich family", she is referring to the legacy she is trying to build so that her children can eventually take over and be successful.

The vibe at Brunch N is playful with an emphasis on floral decor.

Menu items include banana-flavored waffles, peach-stuffed French toast, fish and grits, and crabcake eggrolls.

The business has been busy enough to necessitate an expansion, but the Vine Street original will remain to become a dedicated event space.

Brunch N | Facebook | Instagram

1301 Vine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

267-861-0281; 484-682-2111

Family-owned Weinrich's Bakery makes sweet treats for all special occasions

Weinrich's Bakery in Willow Grove has been family-owned for more than 100 years.

"My grandfather, Herman Weinrich, for whom I'm named, opened the bakery in New York City in 1919," says Herman Weinrich, Co-Owner of Weinrich's Bakery in Willow Grove.

"And he came over from Germany in 1914," says Michael Weinrich, Production Manager for Weinrich's Bakery.

The bakery then moved to Philadelphia in the 1930s, with several locations.

Michael is the production manager.

"I've been a baker for 45 years now," he says. "We start in the morning at 4:30 and continue throughout the day."

His brother, Herman, and wife, Beth, own the business.

It's a second act for both. Herman practiced law for 31 years, while Beth was a social worker. They also raised five children.

She says they didn't expect to be taking on a bakery in their retirement years, but it's "wonderful and fulfilling" to keep the family business going.

Items are baked fresh daily.

Longtime employees help produce a variety of products, like mini items.

From birthday to wedding cakes, they're expertly decorated with their signature buttercream. Herman says the secret is there's "no sugar grit." It's a recipe his father invented in the 1960s.

"We're just thrilled that this has continued, and the legacy moves on into the next generation," says Beth. "We're happy to have him."

Weinrich's Bakery | Instagram | Facebook

55 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090

215-659-7062

Perfumology has more than 1K scents, including the smell of Philly

Nir Guy and his mother, Tali, own the fragrance store Perfumology in Old City.

The shop boasts more than 1,000 perfumes, plus candles and room scents.

The duo created exclusive relationships with the brands they offer to bring unique scents to Philadelphia.

There are fragrances from all over the world, from Paris to Abu Dubai.

You can smell a collaboration scent called Philadelphia, which pays homage to the "sweet smells of the city".

Nir and Tali created their business in 2013, starting first with a kiosk and later a store in the King of Prussia Mall.

In 2019, the two opened a brick-and-mortar in Old City, providing the world's best scents in Philadelphia.

Perfumology | Instagram | Facebook

25 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

'Mary Cassatt at Work' on view at Philadelphia Museum of Art

'Mary Cassatt at Work' is the first large-scale U.S. exhibition of the artist's work in 25 years.

"She's often known as a painter, but in fact, as the exhibition reveals, she was extraordinarily prolific with pastel drawing," says Jennifer Thompson, Curator of European Art for the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Thompson says Cassatt made 380 pastels, including the work 'Young Thomas and His Mother.'

There are seven rooms and more than 130 works.

"She's most often associated with women and children," says Thompson. "Cassatt is very, very interested in women's lives."

The exhibition is arranged thematically.

There are galleries devoted to images of childcare, and images of handwork, like knitting or crocheting.

There is also a gallery dedicated to her printmaking.

"It is such a complex and Innovative part of her process," says Thompson.

Many pieces portray the domestic side.

"Cassatt is very subtly casting these images as images of work, mindful of the labor involved in caring for a child," she says.

Thompson says Cassatt brings a very modern style to what would seem like the most innocent of subjects.

"'Little Girl in a Blue Armchair' is a favorite work in the exhibition," she says. "It's often, for many people, a very recognizable piece. It is a painting in which we see a young girl kind of throwing off the work of social etiquette."

Cassatt never married or had children, choosing instead to devote herself to her art.

"She's an extraordinarily independent figure," says Thompson. "She loved her work and how much over a 60-year period it engaged her."

She studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts before moving to France.

"Cassatt exhibits with the French Impressionists. She's very much considered one of them," she says.

Thompson says although Cassatt lived in France for 50 years, she never gave up her American identity.

The exhibition includes several works on view for the very first time.

"I think visitors will be pleasantly surprised to see favorites, and what we hope will be new favorites as well," says Thompson.

'Mary Cassatt at Work' is on view through September 8 at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Mary Cassatt at Work | Tickets

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130