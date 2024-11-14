Grandparents helping to raise grandkids can receive support through Connectedly programs

Connectedly is offering assistance to grandparents involved in raising grandchildren from ages 3 to 8 years old.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every week, Dionne Chambers holds a session that helps grandparents connect.

"We're in the midst of our 12-week curriculum," says Chambers, GrandFamily Educator for the nonprofit, Connectedly.

It's called the 'Philly Families Read Together' Program, and it's run by Connectedly, which works to reduce social isolation and build support networks for older adults.

"The mission of the program, that I'm the grandfamily educator for, is support grandparents who are involved in raising their grandchildren from ages 3 to 8 years old," says Chambers.

Deborah Wilson joined the program a few years ago.

"I actually assist in taking care of my granddaughter," says Wilson. "She's a little bit autistic."

Wilson says she joined because she thought she could learn some things that could probably help her granddaughter, since her granddaughter likes to read.

The literacy program offers take-home books and supplies for children.

Local author Gerald Jackson was a recent guest speaker.

Jackson says his writing style allows readers to see "a child grow as the pages turn."

He shares his books and personal story with the grandparent group.

"I grew up in a single parent home," he says. "Grandmom was the consistent person in my life."

"We really narrow in on that social emotional aspect," says Chambers.

She says authors like Jackson help offer that affirmation and support to the grandparents so they can be there to support their grandchildren.

"What you say can make a difference," says Jackson.

Grandchildren participate in the monthly events.

"It's always good to have support," says Wilson. "And then we give each other advice."

She says she listens to how other grandparents handle situations with their grandchildren to see if it might work for her or help her find a solution to situations in her own life.

"She really takes in the opportunity to gain more knowledge about what her grandchild needs to be her best self," says Chambers.

"Whatever I learn is for them," says Wilson.

Wilson says her family is her support system, but she enjoys this additional outlet of peers.

"It's good to meet new people," she says. "Oh, we have fun."

