  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Gunman at large after innocent bystander shot, critically wounded in Wildwood, NJ

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, July 10, 2024 2:48PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Wildwood are searching for a gunman who critically injured an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue in the City of Wildwood, according to police.

The innocent bystander was taken to Atlantic Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

While police say the suspect has been identified, they did not release their name or a description. The suspect remains at large.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW