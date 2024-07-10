Gunman at large after innocent bystander shot, critically wounded in Wildwood, NJ

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Wildwood are searching for a gunman who critically injured an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue in the City of Wildwood, according to police.

The innocent bystander was taken to Atlantic Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

While police say the suspect has been identified, they did not release their name or a description. The suspect remains at large.

