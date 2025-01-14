Speaker Mike Johnson suggests 'conditions' needed on federal aid for LA wildfire victims

SAN FRANCISCO -- Speaking to reporters Monday, Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said he thinks there "should be conditions" on any federal aid money sent to help victims of the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires.

"Obviously, there's been water resource mismanagement, forest management mistakes, all sorts of problems. And it does come down to leadership," Johnson said.

Johnson went on to say there had been discussion among congressional Republicans about tying any money sent to California to raising the nation's debt limit.

The Speaker also said he believes both state and local LA leaders had been derelict in their duty.

Johnson's proposal drew both support and criticism Monday.

"I think it's appropriate," said Bill Jackson.

Jackson is the chair of the San Francisco Republican Party.

He says while he doesn't support tying federal aid to national issues like the debt ceiling, he does think it's appropriate to have the federal government require California to make certain changes in order to receive disaster relief money.

"We need to not write endless blank checks for large disasters when simultaneously state and local leaders are not making the preparations and demanding that local governments do their part to mitigate these disasters as well," Jackson said.

The notion of conditions on federal aid is not popular among many politicians. That includes some Republicans, as well as a majority of Democrats - including Senator Adam Schiff.

"I am concerned about it, but I'm hoping that they will take the approach, frankly, that I've taken over my years in Congress, and that is we've seen disasters in every part of the country of different kinds, earthquakes and floods and fire and hurricanes. I have never once asked or even considered, is this a blue state or red state," Schiff said.

California State Senator Scott Wiener believes, if enacted, Johnson's proposal could create a dangerous new precedent.

Wiener says, despite the uncertainty, the state government will be there to support the LA area. But he acknowledges without federal help, that could be more challenging.

"We as a state are going to be there for LA just like we were there for Northern California and other areas during wildfires," Wiener said.

