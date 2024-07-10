Advice on ways to quickly cool down your car amid US heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We all know the feeling of getting into a car that has been baking outside all day.
The intense summer heat has us all looking for ways to cool off, but once we do get a break, it won't be for long.
We've got some advice to quickly cool down your hot car:
"Adjust the AC to the lowest temp and adjust the fan speed and direction to make you comfortable. This will make the AC unit more efficient, dry out the air more, and save some fuel," said Mike Quincy, with Consumer Reports.