Advice on ways to quickly cool down your car amid US heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We all know the feeling of getting into a car that has been baking outside all day.

The intense summer heat has us all looking for ways to cool off, but once we do get a break, it won't be for long.

We've got some advice to quickly cool down your hot car:

Turn on the AC when you hit the road.

Open all the windows for 10 to 20 seconds and crank the fan!

Once cold air starts flowing through the vents, roll up the front windows but keep the rear ones cracked open for another 10 to 20 seconds. This pulls cold air to the back of the car.

If you have passengers in the back seat, turn off recirculation mode so the air in the back doesn't get stale and hot.

"Adjust the AC to the lowest temp and adjust the fan speed and direction to make you comfortable. This will make the AC unit more efficient, dry out the air more, and save some fuel," said Mike Quincy, with Consumer Reports.