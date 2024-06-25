PennDOT admits they 'forgot to proofread' before installing the new sign near Cottman Avenue and State Road.

I-95 typo fixed after PennDOT 'forgot to proofread' new sign near Philadelphia bridge collapse site

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- That misspelled sign on I-95 in Philadelphia is now patched up.

"We were so focused on getting this done and reopening the 95 Cottman ramp that we moved a little too quickly...and forgot to proofread," PennDOT said in a social media post.

The sign was recently installed at the new Cottman Avenue ramp in the city's Tacony section, which is the area that was rebuilt after that major truck fire and I-95 bridge collapse last year.

The typo had caught the attention of some eagle-eyed drivers after the sign to Central Philadelphia had the "R" and "T" swapped.

"The sign has been covered, the misspelled word will be corrected tonight (Monday), and a corrected sign will be installed this week. All costs for correcting this error will be covered by the contractor," they said in a statement to Action News.

The sign was temporarily fixed as of Tuesday morning.

PennDOT says a corrected sign will be installed this week, and that the contractor -- not taxpayers -- will cover all costs for correcting the error.

We've been down this road before. Back in 2021, an Action News viewer caught an exit sign along I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware, where of all things, "Delaware" was misspelled.

