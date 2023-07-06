Officials open Business Recovery Center to help those impacted by I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

Businesses that were impacted by the collapse of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia last month are getting some help from the federal government.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Businesses that were impacted by the collapse of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia last month are getting some help from the federal government.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) will open a Business Recovery Center at 11 a.m. Friday, officials say.

It will be located at the Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 38 training facility at 4931 Magee Avenue in Philadelphia.

At the center, business owners can meet with specialists to apply for disaster loans and get information on other programs to help with lost revenue.

"Our Business Recovery Center is one of the most powerful resources at SBA's disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster," said Francisco Sanchez, Jr., the associate administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

The center will be open Mondays through Saturdays until July 21.

It will open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The disaster declaration covers Philadelphia County as well as Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania. It also provides coverage for Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey.

Any business owner in any of these counties is eligible to use the resource center, officials say.