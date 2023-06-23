Temporary lanes of I-95 in Philadelphia to reopen today, PennDOT says

According to Governor Josh Shapiro's office, six lanes of traffic on I-95 will reopen to motorists/

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the temporary lanes of I-95 will reopen Friday.

Crews have been working around the clock since the portion of the interstate collapsed on June 11.

According to Governor Josh Shapiro's office, six lanes of traffic will reopen to motorists at 12 p.m. A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. prior to the reopening.

Travel restrictions around the area began Thursday night and continue into Friday:

6 p.m., June 22: Princeton Avenue ramp to I-95 North will be closed until sometime tomorrow. Motorists will be directed to use Milnor Street to access I-95 North.

7 p.m., June 22: I-95 South will be reduced from four lanes one lane just past the Academy Road Interchange.

7 p.m., June 22: The ramp from Academy Road to I-95 South will be closed. Detour will be posted.

7 p.m., June 22: The ramp from Linden Avenue to I-95 South will be closed. Detour will be posted.

Sometime overnight, June 22-23: Southbound State Road will be reduced to a single lane between Princeton Avenue and Longshore Avenue.

On Thursday, a group from the Pocono Raceway in Monroe County made its way to the soon-to-reopened section of I-95 in Tacony and brought their jet dryer with them.

A white and black Camaro pace car led the way for the red Chevy pickup truck with a jet engine on the back, typically used to dry the racetrack after it rains.

"It is a jet engine that is going to blow about 1,400F with about 3,000 pounds of force," said Ricky Durst of Pocono Raceway.

Earlier this week, Gov. Shapiro said the portion of I-95 that collapsed would be reopened by the weekend due to the hard work of the crews on site and the cooperation of local, state, and federal officials.

"To rebuild I-95 on time, we need 12 hours of dry weather to complete the paving and striping process. With rain in the forecast, we reached out to Pocono Raceway for help - and they're bringing their jet dryer to Philly to help dry this section of I-95 and keep us on schedule," Shapiro tweeted.

Paving continued Thursday, followed by signage being posted saying that this portion of I-95 will be three lanes instead of four.

"We're going to have a 45 mph speed limit. We will han," said Stephanie Lawrence, owner of Awesome Little Cupcakes. "I'm actually really surprised at how well the city has done with this. They worked a lot faster thve three 11-foot lanes but there will be no shoulders in that area," said Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Michael Carroll.

The reopening of the lanes is welcome news for business owners.

"I am a single mom with three kids. So I can't really afford to go out of business or slow dowan I expected."

A replacement bridge will be built next to the temporary road to reroute traffic while crews excavate the fill to restore the exit ramp.

After traffic is moving this weekend, a new timeline will begin for the permanent structure.

Meanwhile, small business owners who were impacted by the collapse can apply for a grant through the Merchants Fund. The deadline to apply is July 12.

The estimated cost for this project is between $25 million and $30 million, with the federal government pledging to cover a majority, if not all, of the cost.