Inflatable frenzy: South Jersey neighborhood transforms into snowman attraction

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Families in the Lake Pine community of Medford, New Jersey, have turned their neighborhood into the land of the inflatable snowman by setting up dozens of inflatable displays.

Taunton Blvd. is the center of where most of the nearly 165 inflatable snowmen can be seen, but families on several side streets have also joined in on the fun.

The intersection at Tuckerton Rd. is a good starting point for those who would like to drive through the area and all of the side streets.

A family on Forest Ave. has the tallest set of snowmen, with a couple of them reaching at least 20 feet.

Neighbor Sue Grant organized what they're calling a "snowman takeover," after she said saw a video of inflatable Santas in another neighborhood.

"I thought maybe I'd get like six of 10 people," Grant said. "I had no clue that it was going to snowball into the size that it did and the number of people who joined in putting them up."

Grant said there are now 164 snowmen on display and that it didn't take long for others to warm up to the idea.

"I kind of thought I'm not really an inflatable kind of person, but when I got the text and I saw who's on it and I saw the energy and positivity, I thought why not," said neighbor Martha Curren.

It's special for visitors and neighbors who take part in community events all year.

"It's nice that we have our own lake. It kind of creates a social club," said neighbor Scotty Farrell. "We just celebrated our 100th anniversary."

The first snowman takeover now marks the start of a new tradition in a milestone year for the Lake Pine community.

The snowman takeover will continue through the holiday season.