Man identified months after human skull, other skeletal remains were discovered in Montgomery Co.

TOWAMENCIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There are new details on a tragic mystery in Montgomery County after a human skull and other skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area in March.

Now, months later, officials say they have identified the remains as 34-year-old Isaias Hernandez-Geronimo.

Officials say he had recently moved to the U.S. and is survived by a wife, children and extended family.

Police were contacted by a surveyor who found a human skull while doing work in the area of a water retention basin near the intersection of Welsh Road and Grist Mill Drive, by Orvilla Road, in Towamencin Township on March 19.

Investigators responded to the scene and, after a search of the area, discovered more skeletal remains and clothing remnants.

At the time of the discovery, authorities said they believed the remains had been there for a long time.

"They are predicting one-plus years this individual has been in this area," Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Janine Darby said at the time.

The body was so decomposed that Darby said there was no tissue to perform an autopsy and that a forensic anthropologist was needed to help learn more about the remains.

"There is nothing indicating suspicious activity resulting in Mr. Geronimo's death," Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Janine Darby said during a press conference on Tuesday. "At this time, the cause and manner of death is undetermined. Prior to this press conference, Isaias' family was notified of the identification."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-368-7606.

