Human skull, other skeletal remains found in a water retention basin in Montgomery Co.

TOWAMENCIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are working to identify human remains that were found on Monday in Towamencin Township.

Police were contacted just before noon by a surveyor doing work in the area of a water retention basin near the intersection of Welsh Road and Grist Mill Drive by Orvilla Road.

Investigators responded to the scene and, after a search of the area, discovered more skeletal remains and clothing remnants.

The coroner's office is now working to determine the identity of the remains, as well as the cause and manner of death.

Authorities say the remains had been there for a long time.

"They are predicting one-plus years this individual has been in this area," said Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Janine Darby.

Darby said the body is so decomposed there is no tissue to perform an autopsy.

"So, we are going to have a forensic anthropologist come out and identify a little bit more - if it's a male or a female, age, things like that," she said.

Towamencin Police Lt. Jeffrey Wainwright says from what his investigators could gather there were no initial indications of trauma or foul play.

"There was no obvious weapons or anything found at the scene," Wainwright said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-368-7606.