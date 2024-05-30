June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony Show in Upper Moreland canceled amid security concerns

After more than a century, the annual June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony show in Upper Moreland has been canceled this year.

UPPER MORELAND, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A tradition no more. After more than a century, the annual June Fete Fair and Horse & Pony show in Montgomery County has been canceled this year.

The Upper Moreland Township Board of Commissioners says based on trends elsewhere, a large scale event poses too much of a safety risk.

June Fete benefits Jefferson Abington and Jefferson Lansdale hospitals, raising $100,000 last year.

The Hospital's Women's Board says despite offering to cut late night hours, add additional security personnel, and add metal detectors; the Upper Moreland Township Board of Commissioners denied the required permits because of safety concerns.

"It's always a fun, festive family event and everyone is welcome," said Rodney Hill of Delaware County.

The Board released a statement saying in part:

"The collective opinion of our public safety officials is that while additional security measures proposed in the revised permit application were appreciated, the high risk of safety and security issues remain. The decision was not made lightly and was based on current safety and security issues that arose at numerous other local events. Recent local events included fights, assaults, robberies, and gun violence that overloaded public safety resources and led to cancellations of partial or all of certain events within our immediate area."

There's been a wave of similar closures and cancellations.

In Wilmington, a shooting outside the carnival at the Concord Mall in May, shut down the event.

This latest closure mirrors canceled fairs and carnivals in Exton, Broomall and outside the Neshaminy Mall; all because of crowd control issues.

"You can't compare this to other areas. Everyone up here is very on point," said Rodney Hill of Delaware County.

"I think they shouldn't give in to it, they should have it," says Linda Carroll of West Oak Lane.

Upper Moreland Police say last year there was one arrest at the event for fighting.

The Jefferson Health Women's Board is looking towards other fundraising efforts.