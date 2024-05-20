Kate Upton hosted fashion series to premiere on Hulu in July

11 aspiring designers will create looks for some of the biggest names in music.

Kate Upton, JoJo Siwa, Ty Dolla $ign, Paula Abdul and more take part in "Dress My Tour," a new reality series on Hulu July 23.

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu is putting its most fashionable foot forward with its new reality series "Dress My Tour."

Hosted by model Kate Upton, the series will follow 11 aspiring fashion designers as they create looks for some of the biggest names in the music industry and try to sew up the competition for the $100,000 prize.

Seven time Emmy Award winning costume designer Marina Toybina and creative director, choreographer and Emmy winning director Laurieann Gibson will pull double duty as judges and mentors.

Guest judges include Paula Abdul, JoJo Siwa, Ty Dolla $ign, Coi Leray, Toni Braxton, French Montana, JT of The City Girls and Jesse James Decker.

"Dress My Tour" premieres July 23 on Hulu.

