Police seeking man accused of stealing $43K watch from King of Prussia Mall

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 6:34PM
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they said stole a watch worth more than $43,000 from a store in the King of Prussia mall last month.

Upper Merion Township police said a man entered the Breitling store inside the mall just before 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. The man asked to see a specific watch and as the store employee was showing it, the man ran out of the store with it.

He was last seen running through the mall towards Nordstrom's, according to police. Police released photos that showed the man wearing a black jacket, white tee shirt, black jogger style pants and a black baseball cap.

The watch is described as a gold Breitling Super Chronomat B01 44 and is valued as $43,500.

Anyone with information on the identity on the person of interest is asked to call Upper Merion police at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip at rsmull@umtownship.org

