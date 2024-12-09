Large drones spotted in Philadelphia area as FBI investigates mysterious drone sightings in NJ

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People in the Philadelphia area are reporting seeing large drones in the sky. This, as authorities in New Jersey push for answers on their own mystery drone sightings over the past few weeks.

Action News was swarmed by viewers sending videos of drone sightings.

Numerous reports were sent to Action News about flying objects in Media and Broomall in Delaware County, as well as in Philadelphia's Mayfair section and in Cherry Hill, Camden County.

New Jersey State Police were surveying the drones in Lebanon, Hunterdon County on Saturday night.

No one seems to be able to figure out if the drone incidents are connected, who is flying them or why.

The FBI is involved in the investigation.

