Man charged after wife, mother-in-law found stabbed to death in basement of Philadelphia home

Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were found stabbed to death inside the basement of a home in the Crescentville section.

Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were found stabbed to death inside the basement of a home in the Crescentville section.

Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were found stabbed to death inside the basement of a home in the Crescentville section.

Philadelphia police are investigating after two women were found stabbed to death inside the basement of a home in the Crescentville section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 43-year-old man has been charged in the stabbing deaths of his wife and mother-in-law.

Leandro Barberena has been charged with two counts of murder and related charges after his wife, 58-year-old Alma Barberena, and her mother, 75-year-old Angela Trejo, were found stabbed to death in the basement of a home in Philadelphia's Crescentville section.

Leandro Barberena has been charged with murder after his wife, Alma Barberena, and her mother, Angela Trejo, were found stabbed to death.

Officers arrived at the home in the 6000 block of Bingham Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after Leandro allegedly called 911.

When they arrived, police say it appeared Leandro had multiple cuts to his hands. Both women were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators also found a bloody glove at the scene.

Sources previously told Action News that blood was found on the garage door, as well as on at least one of the two cars towed from the scene on Bingham Street.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker