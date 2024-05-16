Truck swerves into semi, leaving truck driver dangling from Louisville bridge; video shows rescue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Heart stopping video of a woman being saved from a dangling semi played in a Kentucky courtroom.

The video shows the crash that led a semi-truck to careen into and precariously dangle over the Clark Memorial Bridge in Louisville

Footage shows a pickup driver swerve out of his lane to avoid a stalled car before slamming into the semi.

26-year-old truck driver Sydney Thomas was hanging on to the wheel as the semi's hood broke off 100 feet above the water.

Louisville firefighters took nearly an hour to hoist that driver to safety and were hailed as heroes for the daring technical rescue.

The videos were presented as evidence in court on Wednesday

The driver of the pickup that swerved, 33-year-old Trevor Branham, is facing a number of charges, including driving with a suspended license. He was in court on Wednesday and has not entered a plea.