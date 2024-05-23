'Traveling burglars' accused of targeting high-end homes in Montgomery County arrested

Multiple burglary suspects arrested, accused of break-ins across several states

Multiple burglary suspects arrested, accused of break-ins across several states

Multiple burglary suspects arrested, accused of break-ins across several states

Multiple burglary suspects arrested, accused of break-ins across several states

LOWER MERION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion have now announced numerous arrests of what they call "traveling burglars" targeting high-end homes.

Video shows a recent break-in in Bryn Mawr, where the thieves are seen casing out the house before going inside.

RELATED | 'They are fast': Brazen burglars targeting high-end homes on the Main Line

'They are fast': Brazen burglars targeting high-end homes on the Main Line

Police arrested one of the men seen on video as he fled the scene. He was identified as Claudeo Fuentez-Soto, 25, from Chile.

Investigators say they then linked Fuentez-Soto to several more burglaries.

A multi-state law enforcement effort stemming from that arrest has now resulted in eight more arrests across several states, according to authorities.

The suspects arrested include 31-year-old Jason Anthony Flores-Caro, 30-year-old Facundo Russell-Moran, 28-year-old Guiovanni Herman Saladrigas-Garcia, 31-year-old Franco Antonio Saladrigas-Garcia, 30-year-old Diego Marambio-Diaz, 22-year-old Jeffrey Saldarriaga, 22-year-old Johasir Cisterna, and 26-year-old Manuel Alejandro Itzig Tennenbaum Vidal.

Police say the group had carried out break-ins in Ohio, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.