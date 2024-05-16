Madison Resorts opens for reservations in Wildwood Crest, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend

Madison Resorts is located where the former Oceanview Motel and Royal Hawaiian used to be.

Madison Resorts is located where the former Oceanview Motel and Royal Hawaiian used to be.

Madison Resorts is located where the former Oceanview Motel and Royal Hawaiian used to be.

Madison Resorts is located where the former Oceanview Motel and Royal Hawaiian used to be.

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jerrsey (WPVI) -- The new Madison Resorts is holding its grand opening in Wildwood Crest Thursday, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

The first tower of rooms have been available for booking since last week and all 200 guest rooms are open for reservations this weekend.

Madison Resorts is located in Cape May County, where the former Oceanview Motel and Royal Hawaiian used to be.

It was just purchased for $13.4 million and underwent a $7 million renovation.

The developers took inspiration from the doo-wop style architecture of the former hotels.