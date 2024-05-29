Man shot, killed after entering neighbor's home in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed by his neighbor in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed by his neighbor in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed by his neighbor in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed by his neighbor in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 30-year-old man was shot and killed by his neighbor in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section.

Police say the man entered the rear door of the basement of his 50-year-old neighbor's home in the 6500 block of Walnut Park Drive around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The neighbor fired one shot, hitting the man in the abdomen. He was rushed to Einstein Hospital, where he died.

Police say the homeowner stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Homicide detectives are processing the scene.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker