Philadelphia officials expected to address weekend gun violence after rash of shootings

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's mayor, police commissioner, and other officials will address concerns over safety within the city. It comes after a rash of gun violence over the weekend.

Police are still looking for suspects in two fatal shootings that broke out on Sunday.

One of those incidents, in Feltonville, left one man dead and four others hospitalized.

The other happened inside of a sports bar in Strawberry Mansion, killing one man and injuring two others.

Authorities are especially on alert after holiday festivities at Dilworth Park were interrupted by gunfire Friday night.

Three teens were shot there near the Rothman Ice rink. A 14-year-old suspect is being charged as an adult in that shooting.