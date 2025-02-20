Medical helicopter hit by unknown object while landing in Philadelphia: FAA

Medical helicopter hit by unknown object while landing in Philadelphia: FAA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A medical helicopter at Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Center City Philadelphia is grounded after it was struck by an "unknown object," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It happened on Monday afternoon as it was landing at the hospital following a flight from Quakertown.

The FAA says that two rotary delays were damaged

Philadelphia police are also investigating the incident.

Action News has reached out to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, but they have not yet responded.